My wife was sending her nudes to another man while I was fighting for my life - Erico narrates

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned gospel musician, Erico has opened up about how his wife treated him when he was seriously ill with kidney disease some time ago.



In his account, he disclosed that after being assured by the doctor that he would survive the disease, he intentionally lied to his wife, saying he had been told he would die after five months. He said this was meant to test her faithfulness.



However, after informing his wife, the musician saw her taking nude pictures of herself at midnight and sending them to a certain man who had promised to marry her.



Speaking in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku monitored by GhanaWeb, Erico recounted his marital ordeal.



“When I was treating my kidney disease, the doctor told me I would be stable after seven months. However, I intentionally lied to my wife, saying that the doctor said, 'I would be dead after five months’.



"At midnight, while I was lying in bed pretending to be asleep, I saw her taking pictures of her naked body with her phone. Afterwards, she called someone and said, ‘even these small pictures, you're shaking; you would be amazed when we meet in person.’



“I was pained when she told the man to marry her early because I would die soon. Later on, I found out that a man who resides in Dubai [a city in the United Arab Emirates] had promised to marry her,” he said.



Erico indicated that he left the house the following day to stay in Kumasi because he was peeved by his wife’s actions.



“I confronted her on the issue the following day and left the place [Accra] to stay in Kumasi. This world is full of wickedness.”



