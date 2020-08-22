Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

My mother approves my songs before they reach Richie – Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has revealed that he makes sure his mum listens to and approves all his songs before they reach his record label.



According to him, he also makes corrections per his mother’s direction as he respects his mother’s opinion on his music a lot.



In an interview with DJ Advicer, host of Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive, the musician said, “My mother listens to my songs before Richie. I make sure that I send the music to my mum before and send it to Richie after she has approved.



He indicated that before he released ‘Ohemaa’ (Queen), he sent the song to his mother who nodded in approval of the song and told him it will be a hit song. And her words came true.”



Sharing the initial reaction he had from his mother after he shared ‘Obiaato’ which translates to ‘Everyone sings along’ he said, “I remeber when I sent ‘Obiaato’ to her. She was mad at me and asked why I will use such a title for my song. [When Kuami Eugene realeased ‘Obiaato’ the whole of Ghana was quite suprised as the word can also mean backside in Twi].



She had then not even listened to the song and I insited she did. After listening to it, she understood it and told me that it was a nice song and that it will do well in the market..



He told DJ Advicer that because of his mother, he can never do any vulgar song. My mother will disapprove of any vulgar song I do so I am very careful with the lyrics I use in my music.”



The mama’s boy is currently promoting his song ‘Open Gate’ off his yet to be released album, ‘Son of Africa’.





