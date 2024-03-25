UGMC denies knowledge of person behind the leakage of Kuami Eugene's health details

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

There have been media reports about the suspension of one Dr Amina Haarun, a supposed medical practitioner with the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



Her suspension, according to the widely circulated reports, was because she supposedly leaked the health details of musician, Kuami Eugene, which is a breach of the professional code of ethics for health practitioners.



The said Dr Amina Haarun, in an apology letter believed to be posted on social media, received lots of backlash from internet users who criticized her for breaching doctor-patient confidentiality.



However, in reacting to the news, the UGMC has stated categorically that it does not know this Dr Amina Haarun.



Barbara O-Hemeng, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of UGMC, added in an email to GhanaWeb on March 24, 2024, that no medical practitioner with such a name from their facility has also been suspended.



“However, for starters, we do not have any Dr by that name at the UGMC. No Dr at UGMC has been suspended on account of the facts detailed in the story carried by GhanaWeb. We are at a loss as to who fabricated this story and shared it with GhanaWeb,” she stated.



Kuami Eugene's accident



Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was involved in a motor accident at the Achimota Overhead, close to the Achimota Forest.



He rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



A reporter at the scene arranged for a vehicle to transport him and another passenger to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



