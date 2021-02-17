Music of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: My News GH

More young artistes deserve recognition, opportunities in the music scene – Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene

Young musician, Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Marfo says young and talented artiste in the music scene should not be denied the needed opportunities to blow up in the showbiz industry.



The ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker says that it is his prayer that he wouldn’t be the only young artiste in the Ghana music scene to win the ultimate prestigious award but more people will follow in his footsteps.



Kuami Eugene was responding to whether his VGMA Artiste of the Year award will motivate more young artistes in the music industry during an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He answered “As for opportunities, we all must be given some whether you are a grown-up, young, tall, short, dark, or fair coloured.



"The opportunity that must be given to the elderly, when it happens that a younger person is doing well, that person should also be given similar opportunities.



"So I pray that it wouldn’t end here that Kuami Eugene is the only young guy that has won the ultimate artiste of the year award."



I hope it will continue so that more young ones who are doing well will also get those recognitions and opportunities," he concluded.