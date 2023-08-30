Meet Guvna B, the London-based Ghanaian rapper in Kudus' West Ham intro video

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Mohammed Kudus' transfer from Ajax to London side West Ham United was sealed and formally announced on Sunday, August 27.



The announcement video came with a heavy dose of music as Kudus appeared along with a rapper known in showbiz circles as Guvna B.



GhanaWeb checks confirm that he is a Ghanaian rapper who is currently based in London and is a staunch West Ham fan.



According to available biography online, Guvna B's real name is Isaac Charles Bortey Borquaye.



He is a 34-year-old rapper, author and broadcaster from Custom House, London. He has released 10 albums, 2 books and has produced segments for the BBC and a football pundit for Sky Sports News' Good Morning Transfers.



Apple Music described him thus: "East-London rapper/author Isaac Borquaye (aka Guvna B) is notable for his uplifting lyrics, focus on Christianity, and blend of grime and gospel."



Guvna B's lyrics hyping Kudus in West Ham video



GH boy touched down in the East End



Big ballers don’t pretend



Running, cutting through defence



Having your team dem swimming in the deep end



Real Black Star no treason



Kudus, left foot do doof



Believe the hype East London



We outside, abonten





