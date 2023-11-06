Meek Mill declares Nana Addo his favorite politician

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Popular American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams popular known as Meek Mill has declared Ghana’s President, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo his favorite politician.



According to Meek, his visit to Ghana, and getting the chance to meet the President is one of his memorable moments.



Speaking in a debate on Complex with Rick Ross, Meek Mill stated that his meeting with President Akufo-Addo boosted his confidence.



“I met the President of Ghana so he’s one of my favorites politician. To be able to meet a black president myself and let me in the president’s house, he made me have a lot of confidence in myself and I want to be better so I’ll say that’s my favorite politician right now,” he stated.



Meek Mill made his first trip to Ghana in December, 2022.



Despite being invited to perform at the AfroNation festival in Accra, Meek Mill was invited to meet the President at the Jubilee House, an experience he cherishes.



Quite recently, the rapper shared his intention of making another trip to Ghana.