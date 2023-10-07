Many #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors were clout chasers - Fameye

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Fameye has lashed out at people who criticized him for not partaking in the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests. According to him, many of those who took part in the protest were clout chasers.



He said this in an interview on Bryt TV where he argued that many individuals who participated in the #OccupyJulobiHouse demonstration had their own agendas.



“They were critiquing me for not attending the protest, meanwhile, many of those who went, they went there to chase clout. Many people just went to get content to put on their channels,” he said.



Fameye, however, acknowledged that there were individuals who genuinely went to express their concerns, including celebrities. But he chided those who went to get content for their social media.



“Although some of those who went had genuine grievances, you could see that they were tired of the hardships in the country but you could see that many went there just to get content to get followers for their brand.”



He further justified his non-inclusion in the protest, stating that he already talks about hardships in the country through his music.



“I’m also tired of what’s going on. I’ve been complaining about the state of the country in my music, so it wasn’t necessary,” he said.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse was a movement that started on social media as a call against government mismanagement of the economy and negligence of infrastructure.



It was a 3-day protest which was marred with reports of brutality on its first day. The second and third days went without incident and had a number of celebrities joining in.



However, many celebrities including Fameye and Okyeame Kwame were critiqued for not lending their voices to the cause.



ID/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



