Many Ghanaians hate to see others succeed - Kuami Eugene

Popular Ghanaian artiste, Kuami Eugene has spoken out against the pressure to conform to a certain image in the entertainment industry.



In a candid interview with MX24 TV, Kuami Eugene pointed out the expectations of the public for artistes like him to present themselves as meek and humble, especially during interviews.



He added that artistes who express confidence and acknowledge their achievements are often met with resistance.



He argued that he would stay true to himself and not sugarcoat his identity to please others.



“At the end of the day, I feel if I sugarquote myself just to please you, I'm not pleasing myself. I don't want to put myself in a situation where I'm living my whole life for other people. So if it's an offence to be me, then it's cool.



"I know that in the industry I find myself in, you should appear as meek. You come to interviews and you are asked how many awards you have, you say it and someone is mad in their house. They want you to present yourself as solemn; solemn means being humble, being humble means being meek, and being meek means being down there.



"Because if you're confident enough, that means you feel you are up there. And we hate to see people out there," he explained.



Kuami Eugene attributed the constant trolling towards successful artistes like himself to the harsh economic climate in the country, stating that the resentment towards celebrities is because many people are going through a lot, thus, they need to direct their anger at someone..



"Maybe it's just because of the economy and the position we find ourselves in as Ghanaians, maybe the economic crisis, it's just too hard to see somebody enjoy life when all of us are not enjoying life," he said.



