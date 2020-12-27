Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Lekzy DeComic shares lessons learnt during coronavirus pandemic

As the year 2020 races to an end, a lot of people in various spheres of life have been sharing their biggest lessons in what has been described as a tough year.



For nearly a year, the coronavirus pandemic threw the plans of many individuals and industries into disarray.



One of the worst hit industries is the entertainment sector.



Many originally planned shows had to be cancelled due to the massive deaths and infections that came with people gathering at a space for events.



Here in Ghana, the industry suffered brutally as many shows were cancelled or postponed indefinitely as a means to curb the surge in the infections.



Most of the people affected included musicians and comedians who could not honour events as most event spaces remain closed to the public, but in all uncertainty, comedian Lekzy is still hopeful for a better 2021.



According to him, he was not able to meet most of his targets set for the year due to the pandemic, and he is hoping the coming year will bring with it a more positive story for comedians such as himself.



On lessons learned, Lekzy DeComic said he saw the value of family especially during the lockdown period when he had to spend more time with his family and close friends.



He, however, said the biggest lesson learned was the fact that as comedians they should move from the analogue way of doing comedy and explore how to use the digital tools available to them to project their craft and make a living from it.



“Moving forward I think we shouldn’t use the same old way of doing comedy, the analogue way of doing things really affected us when the world took over with the whole digital thing and moving forward my colleagues and I should find a way to make money off the digital space…”





