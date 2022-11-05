Kuami Eugene explains recent tweet that sparked exit rumours from Lynx Entertainment

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

A single tweet from Kuami Eugene some weeks ago ignited the claims that he was leaving Lynx Entertainment.



At a time when people were making speculations about his exit, the Ghanaian musician wrote a cryptic message on Twitter.



The Lynx Entertainment artiste announced that he was leaving: “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro nipa…” he tweeted on October 17, 2022.



A lot of people were confused about his tweet. Later, he announced Empire as his new family.



After Lynx’s explanation about his Empire deal, Kuami revealed who the cryptic tweet was targeted at.



Speaking on 3Music TV/FM’s ‘Culture Daily’ program, the ‘Single’ intimated that the tweet was about his ex-girlfriend.



Kuami Eugene indicated that he took the tweet down because people were reading meanings into it.



According to him, friends, and family members called to verify if he was indeed leaving Lynx Entertainment.



Check out the video below:



