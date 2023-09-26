John Dumelo reacts to hike in dialysis price

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has responded to the news of a sharp increase in the cost of dialysis treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



A widely circulated image on social media revealed that the price for dialysis had surged from GHC380 to GHC765, marking a 101 percent increase.



This development triggered outrage on social media, with many expressing concerns about the affordability of this vital medical treatment, particularly for those who require dialysis three times a week.



In response to the news, John Dumelo took to Twitter, questioning why dialysis treatment isn't included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). He believes that such an addition is both necessary and achievable.



“Dialysis treatment should be included under the NHIS. It can be done,” he posted.



Dumelo's tweet resonated with many of his followers who also expressed dismay at the new pricing structure. They called on the Ministry of Health and the NHIS to address the situation promptly.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement, which recently conducted a three-day protest demanding improved governance and better economic management in the country, seized the opportunity to reinforce its message.





Price of dialysis in Korle Bu now

Take care of your kidneys guys #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/HBgIEKiCqa — 70kg Von Nägeli ????‍???????????? (@nii_okonkwo) September 25, 2023

Dialysis treatment should be included under the NHIS. It can be done. ???????? — Farmer John (@johndumelo) September 25, 2023

ID/BB