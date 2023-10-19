John Dumelo provides relief items to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur turned politician, John Dumelo, has extended a helping hand to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



He delivered essential relief items to residents of some farming settlements in the Volta Region who were forced to evacuate their homes due to the flooding. The relief items included clothing, bags of water, crates of eggs, bread, and rice.



Notably, John Dumelo also offered shelter at his farm house to the victims, many of whom he has collaborated with over the years.



"Yesterday I presented some relief items (water, fresh eggs, bread, slightly used clothing, Ghana rice) to some farming settlements (Torgome, Klamadaboe, Kesegakope) close to my farm along the Volta Lake. I have worked with some of them over the last 7 years. I have therefore opened up my farm house to them as extra shelter. God bless us all," Dumelo stated in a social media post on October 18.



The need for such support arises from the spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, which commenced on September 15 due to rising water levels. The subsequent flooding has caused significant losses to homes and farms along the Lower Volta Basin.



Currently, nine districts in the Volta Region face the consequences of this flooding, and residents are grappling with a humanitarian crisis. Communities like Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have seen their lives and properties submerged by the rising waters.



Many residents have had to self-evacuate, while the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other agencies are actively participating in rescue operations. Various institutions and individuals have been contributing relief items to help the affected residents.



In response to the crisis, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has emphasized the need to rethink and possibly re-engineer the Akosombo Dam to better manage spillage and mitigate its adverse effects on communities and livelihoods. This measure is considered crucial given the challenges posed by climate change.



