It is time to open cinemas to the public – Kofas tells govt

Television of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CEO and Creative Director of Kofas Media, Kofi Asamoah, believes it’s time for the government to reconsider the ban on the operation of cinemas.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020 imposed a ban restricting citizens from going to watch movies at cinemas when the Novel Coronavirus was at its peak.



The ban also affected churches, mosques, schools, sporting activities, and many others. However, although the other institutions have been permitted to operate as the pandemic eases, cinemas remain closed.



With the Ghana film industry on the gradual decline, Kofi Asamoah who is a stakeholder in the movie industry has made a strong claim for cinemas to be allowed to operate.



According to the award-winning film director, writer, and film producer, cinemas are the least place to spreading the virus because the chance of people communicating is less.



“I think it’s long overdue", Kofi Asamoah said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “I think if we have about 270 people seat in parliament and think they are able to follow Covid protocols and there is no cause for alarm for whatever, you should be able to do same for the cinema.”



“In the cinema nobody even talks, there’s no Speaker, leader. You only watch something on screen and so you don’t have people talking on stage on anybody sharing ideas. In the cinema, you, cry, laugh and you are out. It’s that simple,” he told JoyNews.



Kofi Asamoah went on to argue that, “It’s even possible to be in the cinema with your nose mask on. If the President thinks that school children can go to school and adhere to covid protocols, why can’t adults go to the cinema and adhere to covid protocols.”