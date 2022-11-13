I support LGBTQI+ advocates – Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Famous Media Personality Abeiku Santana has revealed that he subscribes to the opinions of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Intersex Life (LGBTQI+) sexual rights advocates.



The CEO of Kaya Tours made this known while anchoring the United ShowBiz entertainment show on UTV on Saturday, November 13, 2022.



Abeiku commented while reacting to the recent suspension of Ghanaian YouTuber Elorm Ababio, affectionately called “Ama Governor”, from being called to the Ghana Bar by the Ghana Legal Council (GLC).



“LGBTQI+ whatever. I have studied law and I intend to challenge the law, so I will use myself as an example. I am a subscriber to the opinions that support the choice of people’s sexuality. I am a subscriber to it,” he asserted.



According to the multiple award-winning presenter, there is no legal basis upon which Ama Governor was suspended.



“Which part of the law was breached and thus warranted the petitioner to initiate a formal request at the Ghana Legal Council calling for the suspension of Ama Governor from being called to the Bar?” he quizzed.



Ama Governor’s woes started after a concerned citizen petitioned the Ghana Legal Council to abort plans to call her to the bar because she had failed the moral test to practice as a lawyer.



Social Media users believe Ama Governor was barred from the bar due to her open support towards the LGBTQI+ community.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, she was seen discussing her sexuality as a bisexual while recounting her sexual experiences with both genders.



Currently, there is a three-member committee set up by the Ghana Legal Council to investigate the case.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.







