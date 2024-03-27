I spend at least GH₵8,000 everyday - Mr Logic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has said that he spends an average of GH₵8,000 on a daily basis.



According to the artiste manager and songwriter, his daily expenditure is consistent with his role as a business person and an active entertainment industry player.



“Honestly, my daily expenditure is serious, in a day I can spend... it may be small for someone but at my level I spend at least GH₵8,000,” he told Zion Felix in an interview.



According to him, he spends about a thousand cedis daily on fuel alone, coupled with other regular expenses.



Meanwhile, Mr. Logic, who is a confessed member of the New Patriotic Party, described the attitude of people blaming the government for the high cost of fuel prices as an act of illiteracy.



“Now those who are complaining, all these people are illiterate people. People who don’t read and research. They are illiterate. If Europe is buying one gallon for €11. The only difference between Europe and Ghana is they have a double shift system. Where you can do about two or three jobs. And we have single-spine. That’s our biggest problem. That’s why I don’t understand why the government cannot see that single-spine does not help Africa,” he said during an interview on Hitz FM in 2022.







GA/AE



