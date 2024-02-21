I speak the mind of God; don’t dare to attack me! - Opambour warns

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, known as Opambour, has warned people who intend to attack him over his comments on political issues.



He noted that since he prophesied that former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, would win the upcoming general elections, some individuals have plotted to attack him.



He explained that during the 2016 elections, he helped President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to secure victory; hence, it baffles him why he is being attacked and insulted for doing something similar for John Mahama.



"In 2016, when NDC was in power, I prophesied about NPP winning the election; nobody plotted to kill me or insulted me for my comments. I was the one who gave Akufo-Addo direction on how he could win the hearts of Ghanaians, and it worked.



"Mahama wanted me to speak for him, but I refused. The God who spoke to me at that time is the same now," he said while speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Opambour warned his critics to abstain from any intention to attack him because he is an anointed man of God.



"I am an anointed man of God; let nobody try to attack or kill me. I speak according to what God tells me, not my opinion."



On multiple occasions, Opambour has prophesied that Mahama would emerge victorious regardless of the circumstances in the upcoming presidential elections.



Opambour asserts that Mahama has been divinely ordained to rescue the country from the economic hardships experienced under the current presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"God has ordained this man [Mahama] to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship bedevilling us. I am certain of what I am saying because God has revealed to me that he will be president of Ghana, and no power on earth can overturn it.



"So we should support our incoming President Mahama wholeheartedly," Opambour said when John Mahama visited his church during a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.



In light of this assertion, some persons known to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Maurice Ampaw, have challenged Opambour's claims.



