I have fasted and prayed for God to take coronavirus away – Kalybos reveals

Ghanaian actor, Richard Asante, well known as Kalybos, has bemoaned the effect of the Coronavirus on his career.



The popular actor said he has shot a few movies this year but the outbreak of the deadly disease has buried his hopes of having a productive year.



Sadly, Kalybos stated that his other promotional deals have also been affected.



“Nothing is going on for me. I am just there hoping for things to come back to normal. The beginning of the year was very okay for me until COVID-19 set in. I shot three movies in January alone and I knew this year was going to go well for me until COVID-19 hit the world.



“It was not only movies, I had a lot of deals where I go out to promote products of companies but all that is on hold because of COVID-19,” he said in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz sighted by Zionfelix.net.



His experience has compelled him to fast and pray to God for Him to miraculously take the virus away.



“I have fasted and prayed three times, telling God to take this virus away because I am hugely affected. This is what I depend on for survival,” Kalybos revealed.



Many Ghanaian celebrities have lamented the effects of the Coronavirus following its outbreak.





