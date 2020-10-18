Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

I have been a card bearing NDC member since 1992 – Rex Omar reveals

Veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar

Veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar has revealed that he has been a card bearing member of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992.



He stated that making himself the ‘spokesperson’ for the party is because the NDC is the best political party in the country.



Making this known on UTV’s Showbiz on Saturday, October 17, 2020, the musician said “I am a card bearing member of the NDC since 1992…I’m not just singing for NDC or supporting NDC, I’m doing politics. There are some musicians who sing for various political parties for money…I am a musician and a politician”.



Rex Omar continued that there's nothing wrong with entertainers partaking in partisan politics in the country.



However, he urged his colleagues to move away from the politics of insults and focus on developmental projects.



“There are people who have various reasons for joining a party or engaging in politics but my believe is since 1992 that we decided to practice multiparty democracy, teachers engaged in politics, President Akufo-Addo is a lawyer, our flagbearer, former president Mahama is a communicator…so I don’t see anything wrong with entertainers engaging in politics.



"…that is why I am encouraging people like Obour, John Dumelo to do the politics in a proper way," he said on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.





