I felt bitter after I was accused of killing Bernard Nyarko - Christiana Awuni

Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has described as 'bitter', the experience when she was accused of killing colleague Bernard Nyarko.



The actress says the accusation was not only bitter but painful.



She said she could not fathom how people could make such wild allegations against her when she had no reason to kill a human being.



According to her, death is inevitable, hence it makes no sense for humans to kill each other.



The actress was recently accused of poisoning the actor just to gain favours from Reverend Obofour.



It was also alleged that she killed the actor and was later given a car by the same prophet but she denied it and described it as frivolous and unfounded.



She insisted she had nothing to do with the death of the late actor and asked those making suck claims to stop.

