Dr. Ntumy's Suffering: Widow shares touching tribute, highlighting countless surgeries

“Now, in all these things, we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” These were the initial remarks captured in the tribute of Martha Adwoa Diako Ntumy, whose beloved Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy had been laid in state.



Taking inspiration from these biblical words from Romans 8:37-39, Martha Adwoa Diako Ntumy penned a moving tribute for her life partner whom she had been with for over 40 years.



These remarks were uttered during his funeral at the State House on Saturday.



The widow confirmed some of the intriguing stories told about her husband. These included him being held hostage in Liberia, surviving numerous assassination attempts, including physical assaults and poisoning, and later suffering paralysis that left him confined to a wheelchair.



Mrs Diako Ntumy, in the tribute that was read on her behalf, told mourners that one of the things she would never forget about her husband is how his faith in the Lord remained unshaken despite the many ordeals he went through.



She cited how her husband served the church with love in Liberia despite the danger of losing his life, saying, "He loved the ministry. Indeed, his heartbeat was to help others grow in their walk with God. A vivid example was his assignment in Liberia, where he viewed the perilous circumstances of war as an opportunity to lead the perishing to salvation through preaching, teaching, and encouragement. The Lord was gracious and glorified His holy name."



The widow also said that even after her late husband became bedridden and spent most of his time in the hospital undergoing numerous surgeries, he remained steadfast in God.



“I will forever remember his faith, strength, and fortitude even in very trying times for almost 15 years in paralysis after undergoing spinal cord surgery when we came to Germany. He suffered so much, enduring countless surgeries, and spending more time in the hospital than at home.



“Despite all the pain, the Lord was his hope and he steadfastly clung to Him. He never left his God. He stood till the very end and fought the good fight. Like Paul, he finished his course and kept the faith,” she said.



The late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy was laid to rest on Saturday, February 24, 2024, after his final funeral rites at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.



Scores of Ghanaians, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, trooped to the Forecourt of the State House, to pay their last respects to the celebrated pastor.



Apostle Dr. Ntumy was the fourth chairman of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana, a position he held for ten (10) years, from 1998 to 2008.



Read the widow's full tribute below:



In 1978, I met my darling husband, Michael Kwabena Ntumy, at Yendi where I had gone to find a job after finishing school at Tamale. At that time, I lived with my sister, Mrs. Christiana Apea, who was a nursing assistant, and her husband, Apostle Emmanuel Kwame Apea (Rtd.), who at that time was an Elder working with SSNIT. They lived in the same compound house with this handsome young teacher Michael Kwabena Ntumy.



Later when he joined The Church of Pentecost, he proposed to marry me. Eventually, our marriage was blessed by Pastor Ebenezer Appiah Agyekum (now Prophet Rtd.) on August 8, 1982. Truly, I cannot find the right words or expressions to describe this loving man, Michael, and how he loved and lived with me as a wife. I can never forget all his strength, fortitude, words of comfort, and encouragement in the difficult times that we went through.



From the beginning of our marriage till the time of his home-call, I observed that whatever he did was done with all his heart and strength, in all joy and integrity. His love extended to me, my family members and all who came into contact with him. He was the strong LIFE WELL LIVED pillar in my life.



My marriage to him has taught me so many lessons in life, in Christian service, and on my Christian journey as well as strengthening my foundation in the Lord. Because of that, our marriage was truly beautiful, sweet, and enjoyable. He fondly called me “Lady” and “Adwoa”. He went all out to ensure that things were okay for me and our children.



As a true family man, he loved all without favouritism. His helping hand reached even those who were not family members. We will miss his wonderful sense of humour and deep wisdom for every situation.



He was an advisor and counsellor to us all, and together we brought all our children up in the way of the Lord. A father indeed with a discerning spirit. I called him “Inspector” as he was genuinely interested in the lives of our children. He would always ask a lot of questions to know what was going on in their lives.



He valued education and saw to it that each one had all the chances and opportunities needed to thrive. Now, by grace, God has given all the children a good standing in life.



Finally, my sweet husband was a deep lover of God with a special relationship to God he did not joke with. He took the Word as it was and endeavoured to live by it.



Heaven was the end goal, and he was very intentional about it.



Concerning his work, my husband had great love for his colleagues in the ministry. He strove for peace, yet was diplomatic and firm! In his dealings with family and ministry, he never sugar-coated anything as he knew that in the long run, that would bring about more harm than good.



He loved the ministry. Indeed, his heartbeat was to help others grow in their walk with God. A vivid example was his assignment in Liberia, where he viewed the dangerous circumstances of war as an opportunity to lead the perishing to salvation, preaching, teaching, and encouraging them. And the Lord was gracious and glorified His holy name.



No matter which positions the Lord gave him, he did his very best, honouring God and man. In all, I realised that he did not adopt any negative attitudes or fall for the traps that even some of the elect fall for when the Lord elevates them, or when they go through hardships.



I will forever remember his faith, strength, and fortitude even in very trying times for almost 15 years in paralysis after undergoing spinal cord surgery when we came to Germany. He suffered so much, enduring countless surgeries, and spending more time in the hospital than at home. Despite all the pain, the Lord was his hope and he steadfastly clung to Him. He never left his God. He stood till the very end and fought the good fight. Like Paul, he finished his course and kept the faith.



So, what more shall I say? I dearly loved my beloved husband, but our Creator loves him more and has taken him away. Who knows why He called him unto Himself at this point? It was our prayer and heart’s desire that the Lord would lift him up from the wheelchair and grant total healing. However, the Lord had a different plan. His Word tells us that the death of the righteous is precious in His sight. Therefore, all we say is: “Glory be to God.” I know like Paul that he will receive the crown given by the Lord to those who run the race and those who love Him.



May the Lord keep the soul of my dear husband in His bosom. Amen!



