I feel good about DopeNation’s exit from Lynx - Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat artiste, Kuami Eugene, has said DopeNation’s exit from Record Label, Lynx Entertainment, makes him feel good.



The music duo DopeNation consisting of twin brothers Micheal Boafo (B2) and Tony Boafo (Twist) joined Lnyx Entertainment in 2019 and exited in June 2020.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah revealed that the group had signed a short term contract with his record label and the contract had expired.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Kuami Eugene denied reports that he had also left the record label.



“I'm with Lynx Entertainment, I’m not leaving now. So those record labels thinking I’m out of Lynx Entertainment so they’re giving me messages that I should come so we talk business and all that, should hold on for now because I’m still with Lynx Entertainment and my contract is not over, I’m not going anywhere.



“Unless that contract is over, and even that one, it is my decision to choose whether to stay or to leave so until it’s over, I’ve not made any decision, I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying with Lynx Entertainment and I’m with Lynx Entertainment, I’m saying this, I’m with Lynx Entertainment please.”



Reacting to DopeNations exit from Lynx Entertainment, the artiste said: “Me, it makes me feel good. It makes me feel good, I mean they’re two matured folks, they joined Lynx Entertainment, and I believe their time is over which that one, Richie should answer.



“There’s time for everything, if this is the time for them to leave and they’ve been able to master the courage to leave, may God help them and I’m so happy for them. It’s not like now that they’ve left the world is ending, I’m happy for them and I’m glad that now what will be shared among four boys will be shared among two boys.”





