Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I deserve a university outside Ghana – Kweku Flick

play videoGhanaian musician, Kweku Flick

After attending five (5) different Senior High Schools within three (3) years, Kweku Flick has disclosed that he is a brilliant student.



Kweku Flick, known in private life as Andy Osei Sarfo, told ZionFelix in an interview that the change of schools and music journey did not affect his studies at that time because he had successful grades.



Explaining further, the young musician stressed that his grades were good such that, most universities in the world will accept him if he applies.



To him, attending a school outside the shores of Ghana has always been his dream.



Meanwhile, the promising rapper who is yet to pick up his WASSCE results from school says his dream cannot be realized at the moment due to the outbreak of covid-19.



Watch the full interview below.



