I am disappointed in Akufo-Addo, I believed in him - D-Black

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur, D-Black, has expressed his disappointment of the current Akufo-Addo-led administration over what he believes are unfulfilled promises.



Speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3, D-Black, who was previously a supporter of president, expressed his disappointment in the government's performance. He stated, "I believed in him. I'm disappointed in the government because a lot of the promises that were made were not fulfilled."



D-Black emphasized the hardships that the youth and the entire country are currently experiencing, pointing out the pressing issues that need to be addressed.



“We are going through a lot. We're not blind. I am a business owner as well. I'm a citizen first.

And as a citizen, you can't turn a blind eye to certain things. There are a lot of things that are not going on the way they should.



"Some of the things are not right. Our economy is not in the best of shape. There are not enough hospitals. The roads are terrible. There's so much going on... A lot of people are not happy," he said.



D-Black acknowledged that there is a need for celebrities to voice their opinions on these critical matters. He stated, “as entertainers and public figures and people that look up to us are expecting us to speak and air views and our opinions on these things.”



Despite the challenges, he expressed hope for a better future, saying, "we are just hoping for the best."



D-Black's comments join the wider discussion on the state of the country and the hardships citizens face on a daily basis. Recently, he was involved in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement which saw concerned individuals as well as celebrities come out to voice their concerns in the ongoing protest against corruption and economic mismanagement.



ID/NOQ