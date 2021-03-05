Entertainment of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Homosexuals deserve respect and humane treatment – American Artiste counsels Ghanaian public

American artiste, Brittani Youman

Multi-talented singer and American artiste, Brittani Youman known by her stage name as HONE7 says no one deserves inhumane treatment or discrimination due to their sexual preferences.



“My candid opinion about homosexuality is that no one should be discriminated against by faith, gender, race, colour or sexual preferences,” she said.



The international songstress, HONE7 who is bold with a vibrant spirit and great lyrical influence told Amansan Krakye of Kastle FM Entertainment show monitored by MyNewsGh.com that homosexuals must not be judged because it’s their personal choice.



“I don’t believe that anyone should be discriminated or judged for that, you know it’s a personal choice but I know that there are laws here in Ghana and I don’t encourage breaking of laws obviously I don’t want mayhem,” she added.



“I want people to feel safe but at the same time the question is about taking a risk by choosing such a lifestyle so I say that whoever does that should be careful and protect themselves,” she told the host.



