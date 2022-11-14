Greedy, silly braggart – Nana Aba Anamoah blasts embattled Charles Adu Boahen

Entertainment of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Even before President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo announced the sacking of underfire Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen, several Ghanaians had been calling for his head.



Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah was one of the leading persons calling for the sacking of the minister implicated in an expose by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



In a series of Facebook posts, the journalist described the minister as having been given out by his greed and dishonesty.



She thus called on the minister to either resign or be sacked by the president.



“Charles Adu Boahen should have stepped aside by now.



“And he shouldn’t dare take the path of entrapment.



“Greed, dishonesty, silly bragging, sensational childishness and lies got the best of you,” she wrote in a post.



In another post, the journalist wrote, “A childish braggart. That one. They flash dollars at you then you start yobbing plenty. That’s what greed does to you.”



Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has revealed the Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.



Among other things, the deputy minister, who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors, said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they were to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas, in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy, said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



The deputy minister, along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.



Meanwhile, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



This was contained in a statement issued by the president on Monday, November 14, 2022.



According to the statement, his dismissal takes effect immediately.





A childish braggart. That one.



They flash dollars at you then you start yobbing plenty.



That’s what greed does to you. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 14, 2022

GA/NOQ