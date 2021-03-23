GhanaWebRoadSafety: My accident had to happen for me to see God - Yaw Siki

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Years after a gory accident in 2013, former Musician now turned Preacher, Isaac Okai, popularly known as Yaw Siki has recounted how his accident necessitated his turnaround and eventual journey with Christ.



Having been severely injured after a gory accident on the Tema motorway, Yaw Siki who had just begun his music career and had gone big with his hit song “Wop3dodo”, had a life-changing experience.



Recounting the incident to GhanaWeb, he explained that but for the accident, it would have been very difficult to choose Christianity as his new way of life.



“I know myself, I knew God was trying to bring me out because in my room, during my “Wop3dodo” times, I felt empty so many times and I knew we had to do something for God. I knew I had to use my giftings for God, I knew I had to serve God, but it was difficult for me to do. I tried to change but whenever I went to the Bible I realized I needed to deny myself of the world around the world and carry my cross, and that seemed so hard for me.



“Because I had struggled so much on the streets, to breakthrough in Tema and I had an album in the studio, Kill Beatz, prepared, ready to make some money, this is my time, Sarkodie had come, and this is my time and I had to leave it, it was hard. If the accident hadn’t come, it’d have been hard,” he said.



Through this experience he says, he has been able to quit some addictions which he otherwise would not have been able to do. He believes the accident was necessary to get him back on the right path in life.



“It would have been hard to stop somethings like weed, masturbation, pornography, because, through the accident, God had all my attention, so he could work on me and transform me because I was stubborn because my ears were hard, so if it wasn’t for the accident, it would have been hard for me to turn around totally,” he added.





