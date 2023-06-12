GJA nominates Kwame Adinkrah for Excellence Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

Multitalented Broadcast Journalist, LutherKing Adinkrah known in media circles as Kwame Adinkrah has been recognised by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) for his distinguished and illustrious service to the Media fraternity in Ghana over the years, Purefmonline.com reports.



The GJA has nominated Kwame Adinkrah for ‘Exellence Awards’ over his contribution to the media development in Ashanti Region and beyond, a statement from the association noted.



In a letter signed by Kingsley Hope, Ashanti Regional (A/R) President of the GJA, communicating the nomination, the Association expressed that Kwame Adinkrah’s contributions to media development in the country are appreciated and are important to the continued growth of the media.



“The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) writes to congratulate you on your nomination for its Excellence Awards for your contributions to media development in the Region and beyond.



Your nomination was carefully considered among others in an excellent slate of nominees.



Your contributions to media development are appreciated and are important to the continued growth of the media.



Once again, congratulations.” The statement reads in part.



For years, LutherKing Kwame Adinkra, also referred to as ‘Apotiti Mati’ has served as the biggest voice on Morning Radio in the Ashanti region and its capital, Kumasi.



He is the face of radio and entertainment in the Garden city.



He serves as a Singer, Philanthropist and a Public Speaker.



Kwame is the Business Manager of Kumasi-Based Pure FM and host of the station’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ program.



He doubles as the Chief Operating Officer of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) which manages over 22 radio stations nationwide and 3 television stations.



In 2015, Kwame was adjudged the Best Morning Show Host in Ghana by the Radio and Television Personality Awards

(RTP).



In 2012, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards crowned Kwame Adinkrah the winner of the Record of The Year Category for his ‘Abena Dansoaa’ song which featured sensational artist, Kwabena Kwabena. He has released a new album titled ‘Kosopre’ available on all streaming platforms and his official YouTube channel under the name ‘Kwame Adinkra’.



Kwame Adinkrah respects tradition and culture and has a firm root at the Manhyia Palace.



He was a member of the Five-member planning committee set up by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (King of Ashanti Kingdom) to work out the modalities for the Otumfuo’s Charity Foundation Teachers Award.



He is almost a permanent MC for the King and has traveled with him on many occasions, with a recent one being the Royal Majesty’s visit to King Charles II coronation in the United Kingdom.



Kwame is the first choice favourite and most reliable personality to MC all State and Corporate functions in the region and beyond. He is affectionately referred by many as ‘The Presidential MC’.



He has also featured as a prominent judge on reality shows on TV such as TV3’s Mentor, Ghana’s Most Beautiful and the maiden edition of Coca Cola Hit Single.



Kwame was the Chairman of the entertainment committee of the Kumasi Venue Organizing Committee for CAN 2008.



Kwame believes in life and is very passionate about perfecting the wellbeing of society. He is generous and a philanthropist who regularly visits Homes to make useful donations.



Several families have named their kids after him. He has set up the Adinkra Heritage Foundation (AHF) to train young kids who are talented in music and arts, which was influenced by his background as a Graphic Designer and a recording artist.



He is an honorary member and advocate of Breast Care International, a non-governmental organization, creating awareness of Breast Cancer and organizing free screening.



Kwame Adinkrah is a PhD candidate at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the area of Communication Design.