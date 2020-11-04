Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: ‘It’s my job, I will craft a campaign song for any political party’ – Kuami Eugene

play videoGhanaian Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene

About two months ago, in September 2020, Ghanaian High-life musician Kuami Eugene declared his intention of creating a campaign song for whichever political party that contacts him.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Elsie Bubuama on the Talkertainment Show at that time, the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year affirmed his availability for any party that is willing to pay good money for his services.



The ‘Rockstar’ established his readiness to be associated with any party since all that matter to him is to make money and cater for his family.



This was what ensued



Host: Will you ever create a campaign song for a political party?



Eugene: It’s my job, I have to feed my family. It’s my job. Even if I’m paid to perform at a birthday party, I will.



Host: But some people think the moment you start doing that, you will be associated with a particular political party and that can destroy your career.



Eugene: If an NPP member sells tomato in the market do you think he or she will refuse to sell to an NDC member? Why don’t they want me to do my job? I think it’s not fair. If they think by doing my job I’m being political or side-lining some people, they are being greedy.



Watch the video below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.