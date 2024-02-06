Emission levy is unnecessary, scrap it now! - Wayoosi tells Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Ghanaian actor, Joseph Nana Osei popularly known as Wayoosi has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to scrap the emission levy that has been introduced recently.



According to him, the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy coupled with the hardship the citizens are grappling with in recent times, does not make it prudent for the government to introduce a new levy.



He stated that other government levies including the E-levy have not been useful to the nation in any way yet new ones are introduced to deepen the woes of Ghanaians.



Speaking in a TikTok live video monitored by GhanaWeb, Wayoosi appealed to President Akufo-Addo to reduce the amount of money paid as a duty to allow people to purchase good vehicles that will not emit too much smoke.



“I would plead with the NPP government led by Akufo-Addo to scrap the emission levy. Things are tough for Ghanaians at the moment and you are adding this one too. Even countries with high pollution of smoke, none of them pay emission levies so why Ghana? Since E-Levy was implemented, we haven’t seen its usefulness yet monies are deducted during transactions.



“If we don’t take care we will soon pay an eating levy. The duty should be reduced so that people can buy good cars to avoid too much smoke. Nana B’s condemnation of the levy is very true so we are asking for it to be scrapped because it won’t help us,” he said.



What is emission levy about?



The government and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) commenced the collection of the Emission Levy Act, 2023 (Act 112) which was imposed on vehicles in the country.



The tax measure, which was passed by parliament in December 2023, seeks to impose a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.



The levy forms part of government efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions while promoting environmental and eco-friendly technologies to achieve net zero targets.



For instance, users of motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay GH¢75 per annum for the levy.



Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches which are up to 3000 cc will pay GH¢150 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks will pay GH¢300 per annum.



See the list below as published by the GRA



• Motorcycles & tricycles - GH¢75 per annum



• Motor vehicles, buses and coaches up to 3000 cc - GH¢150 per annum



• (i) Motor vehicles, buses and coaches above 3000 cc - GH¢300 per annum



(ii) Cargo trucks and articulated trucks - GH¢300 per annum



