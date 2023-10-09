Cwesi Oteng blasted for calling for prayers for Israel

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has come under fire after he asked his followers to pray for Israel.



The state of Israel is currently on an emergency alert after members of the Palestine based terrorist group Hamas infiltrated the country and launched attacks within leaving about 100 people dead and hundreds more injured.



Reacting to the news, Cwesi Oteng took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on October 8 to appeal for prayers for the country. He called for peace to prevail within its walls.



“Remember to pray for the nation of Israel. Peace peace peace within your walls,” he posted.



Cwesi Oteng’s tweets, however, did not go down well with many Ghanaians who expressed their disappointment at the “Count Your Blessings” hitmaker for ignoring the economic and infrastructure problems ongoing in his home country of Ghana and rather praying for another country.



Others pointed out his silence during the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, which had a number of Ghanaian celebrities lending their voices to.



“How many times have you prayed for Residents in Bawku? How many times have you heard Hamas tweet on our issues? One human life is that precious,” one user replied.



“Country we all dy inside, if problem come you no go voice out da, if you dy do show you wan make we come. Isreal Ebi your neighbour sef? You go wear captains band. Otilor,” another posted in reply.



“Another disappointment. E-Levy ambassador. NPP artiste (and there’s nothing wrong with that). But choosing to keep silent on the sufferings of your fellow countrymen and rather empathizing with foreigners is hypocritical. #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” came another.



