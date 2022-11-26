Check out Samira Bawumia's fashion sense at launch of Ama Busia's memoir

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Second Lady Samira Bawumia was present on November 23 during the launch of Ama Bame Busia's memoir in Accra.



Mrs. Bawumia as usual came to the event with her colourful sense of fashion, maintaining a smiling disposition for the better part of the event.



She wore one of her usual long colourful dresses with a matching headgear with brown bag. The golden coloured earring, bracelet and wristwatch all blended in with the colour of her dress.



Photos shared on her Facebook handle showed her sharing light moments with a number of dignitaries present, among others her husband Mahamudu Bawumia, former president John Agyekum Kufuor and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



Also in attendance was Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Madam Joyce Aryee, Chief of Staff Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Her Facebook post was captioned as follows: "Last night, "The Bittersweet Pill of Politics" a memoir authored by Auntie Amma Bame Busia, sister to Prof. K.A Busia (former Prime Minister of Ghana) was launched by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"The event was chaired by Former President Kuffour, under whose tenure she served as member of Council of State. The book, which promises an interesting read, chronicles her journey and experiences through Ghana's political history from the 1940s till the mid 2000s."



