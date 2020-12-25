Entertainment of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Attractive Mustapha visits world’s famous Worthing Pier in UK

play videoGhanaian Blogger Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Ghanaian celebrity journalist and blogger Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah known in showbiz circles as Attractive Mustapha on Christmas eve paid a visit to the world’s famous Worthing Pier in the United Kingdom.



The journalist who doubles as tourism expert and Chief Executive Officer of Attractive Media said though he is currently in the United Kingdom for some other essential services, he used the opportunity to visit important places and tourist sites outside London to ascertain the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.



According to Attractive Mustapha who is noted for art and tourism purposes, and has written a lot about some renowned tourist sites across London, he has decided to get closer to the beaches outside London for another experience which he started from Worthing Pier.



"Even though at the worthing pier the place is not as busy as I read about due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, I believe it deserves the world number one rating it has received over the years and will recommend the place to tourists anytime," he said.





