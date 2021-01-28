Entertainment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Appoint competent deputy minister to build a vibrant arts industry – FOCAP to Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has called on President Nana Akufo Addo to nominate a competent deputy minister to complement Hon. Awal Mohammed to build a vibrant arts industry.



“We believe Ghana as the “Gateway to Africa” is no exception than to also make maximum income and directly reduce the unemployment rate in our dear nation.” FOCAP



Read the Full statement below.



Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) an advocacy and pressure group in the creative arts industry will like to show our appreciation to the President for Choosing Dr. Mohammed Awal as the Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts especially due to his background in Business and Marketing which is a vital ingredient for the Sector to succeed.



FOCAP furthermore and respectfully calls on President Nana Akufo Addo to once again nominate a competent deputy minster to complement him build a vibrant arts industry.



FOCAP believes the arts industry has become critical and a focal point in many countries as a source of employment and a good revenue stream for these countries. We believe Ghana as the “Gateway to Africa” is no exception than to also make maximum income and directly reduce the unemployment rate in our dear nation.



What FOCAP is seeking from the President is to appoint a competent deputy minister who has the technical know-how in the creative business and committed to the industry with good relationship and dedication to the sector, someone with great leadership qualities who has been tried and tested.



FOCAP is of the view that the Ministry should not be filled with a vindictive leader but rather a unifier who will create space and avenue for unity, togetherness, and all-inclusiveness that will rally the creative arts industry to soldier on.



FOCAP is urging the President to kindly look into making a good decision with COMPETENCE as the hallmark



We also ask the advisors of Mr. President to help him make the right appointment devoid of their personal interests and tribal affiliations.