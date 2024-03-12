All the three glamorous costumes Diana Asamoah wore at her ‘Abba Father’ event

Fashion of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Evangelist Diana Asamoah's distinctive costumes, worn during her Abba Father concert on Sunday, March 10, 2024, have captivated online audiences and turned heads.



The gospel singer showcased three distinct outfits during the event, each adorned with intriguing details that elicited significant public reactions from both admirers and critics.



She dazzled with her A-game in the first look, captured in a purple 'fairy tale princess-like' ball gown.



The upper part of the costume featured a mesh beaded design with a sleeveless fit, while the lower silhouette was elegantly layered into roses that cascaded down to the hemline.



She paired the outfit with an all-back lace frontal and soft glam makeup.



Her second look was a South African Zulu tribe-inspired outfit which had an ‘animal skin-like’ cloak and a gold wide basket hat.



In her third costume, Diana Asamoah donned a white long beaded jumpsuit with fur detailing around the neck. This particular outfit was paired with a detachable long white shimmery cloak.



In recent years, Diana Asamoah has transitioned from being solely a gospel musician to embracing the role of a fashionista. Despite facing criticism from some who argue that her sense of fashion contradicts her earlier teachings, the gospel musician remains resolute, undeterred by any consequences. She defends her choice to embrace a flashy style, asserting that it is solely for the Kingdom of God, encapsulated in her mantra, 'Slay for Christ'.



The ‘Abba Father' concert, held at the Accra International Conference Center, was indeed a platform for her to make a bold statement through fashion. The event saw performances from the likes of Fameye, Great Ampong, Joyce Blessing, and Nacee, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, among others.



