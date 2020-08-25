Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

4 successful 'new school' musicians who got started from a reality show

These artiste started their career from a reality show

Reality shows in Ghana have unearthed the talent of many celebrated artistes in the music industry.



There are a number of musicians who managed to stay relevant even after the shows ended.



Here is a list of some new artistes making waves in the music industry who were discovered from reality shows.



Kidi



The not so new kid on the block, Kidi, has made waves in Ghana and parts of the world with his style of music.



Currently, under Lynx Entertainment, he has released back-to-back hit songs after being crowned the winner of MTN Hitmaker in 2015.



Now known as the “girl dem sugar”, Kidi’s songs continuous to enjoy massive airplay.



The vibrant artiste has collaborated with the likes of Tic, Davido, Ko-Jo Cue, Adina, MzVee among others.



With a tall list of singles to his credit, the former MTN Hitmaker in 2019 released an album titled ‘Sugar’. He won the Best Male Vocalist at this year’s 3 Music awards.



Kuami Eugene



The young and charming Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, also made a breakthrough from the MTN Hitmaker show in 2016, after finishing third in the competition.



He was adjudged the Highlife Artiste of the Year in the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



‘The Rockstar’ has collaborated with top Ghanaian artistes like Sarkodie, Tic, Wendy Shay, and Adina.



After releasing his debut album ‘Rockstar’ in 2018, Kuami Eugene is set to bless his fans with yet another album titled ‘Son of Africa’ in October 2020.



Freda Ryhmz



Freda Ryhmz gained popularity through the MTN Hitmaker stage, as the first female to have won the competition.



Loved for her flow in rap, she has broken the odds to find her feet in the male-dominated music industry.



In March this year, she was caught in a lyrical beef with fellow rapper, Eno Barony and singer, Sista Afia.



She later patched things up with her rivals and is out with a new single title ‘Saucy’ which features Sista Afia.



Freda was previously signed onto D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik but left the label in 2019 after her one-year contract ended.



Mr. Drew



Known for his skill on the mic and dancefloor, Mr. Drew is arguable among the top new school artistes who has made a name for themselves in the music scene.



He also made an appearance on the MTN Hitmaker in 2017 and emerged as the 1st Runner Up in that year's competition but persisted to find his feet in the music scene.



He is currently signed on Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual record label.



Popular among Mr. Drew's hit songs include, Dw3, Later and Gimme Love.

