38 Ghanaian celebrities spearheading govt projects and campaigns

Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie

Everywhere in the world, the use of celebrities and influencers to push a certain agenda, mainly for the public good can never be underestimated.



These celebrities and influencers are persons that have respectability around them. They have a solid base and a core following who are likely to do as they say.



This is why Ghana has in the last couple of months and years leaned on celebrities such as actors, musicians to help promote one ideology or agenda.



In this piece we chronicle some celebrities spearheading various governmental projects and campaigns in the country.



Here are some government campaigns promoted by some celebrities



30 musicians/actors unveiled to promote tourism











The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, welcomed 30 Ambassadors to spearhead the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana”, campaign.



The campaign concept according to them, draws on re-orienting Ghanaians on a new sense of national pride in its heritage, culture, and way of life.



The Ambassadors, who cut across different creative arts sectors including Musicians, Actors, Radio Presenters, Disc Jockeys (DJ) and Bloggers, are to promote tourism growth domestically and internationally to boost Ghana’s Ghana’s economic growth.



Amongst the celebrities unveiled were Agya Koo, musicians Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Sarkodie, Dblack, Fuse ODG, Fancy Gadam, Reggie N Bollie, Van Vicker, Bibi Bright, Dada KD, Daddy Lumba, Lucky Mensah, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Cyndy Thompson and many others



Youth Employment Agency Ambassadors











The Youth Employment Agency has embarked on a new path of creating sustainable, employable and skill developing initiatives which include the setting up of a platform to prepare and connect job seekers and employers, train, build capacity and set up artisans and craftsmen in their works.



To effectively materialize the idea, some ambassadors have been engaged for the promotion of these initiatives and business development.



They are;



Kwabena Anokye Adisi, Journalist/ CEO, EIB Group / Start-Up Consultant



Bryan Amoateng, Pastor, Author, Life Coach, Entrepreneur, Founder, International



Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES), President, Bryan Jones Outreach,



Jackie Appiah, Award-winning actress, Entrepreneur



Bibi Bright, Actress, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian



Emelia Brobbey, Actress, Trained Teacher and Journalist



Rebecca Donkor, CEO MakeUp Ghana, Start-Up Consultant, Founder/CEO Healthcare Management



Wendy Shay, Musician



Made in Ghana Ambassador







Award-winning rapper, Okyeame Kwame was appointed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry as the official ambassador for the Made in Ghana campaign.



The Ministry with regards to his appointment applauded the versatile rapper for his efforts at promoting the Made in Ghana propaganda despite the current mixed cultural preference in the society. It also commended the rapper on his achievements so far and further expressed how honoured the ministry is to partner with him



Sarkodie was named the Year of Return Ambassador







On October 30, 2019, Sarkodie was named an Ambassador for the ‘Year of Return’ and was given the honour by Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



He also received a citation for all his achievements in the music industry and his great contribution to Ghana’s creative arts.





