Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

20 showbiz personalities who have supported #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protests topped the trends on Twitter (now X) following the illegal arrest and manhandling of peaceful protesters marching to the seat of government, Jubilee House, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

One of the major features of the protest was the tagging of musicians to lend their voices to the illegal arrests and the rights to protest.

Per our count at GhanaWeb, over 20 artistes had tweeted their express support for the protests.

Largely, they were calling for police to respect the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the constitution.

Some weighed in on other issues like the increasing harships that people continued to suffer as well as the need to keep up the pressure on authorities.

Background: The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests:

On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists; police illegally rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.

The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.

Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.

