Ghana: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2010-13 2010 2011 2012 2013 Act. Act. Est. Proj. (Annual percent change ; unless otherwise specified) National account and prices GDP at constant prices 8.0 15.0 7.9 7.9 Real GDP (nonoil) 6.5 9.4 7.8 5.9 Real GDP per capita 5.3 12.1 5.2 5.2 GDP deflator 16.5 13.0 13.3 13.7 Consumer prices Consumer price index (annual average) 107 8.7 9.2 10.3 Consumer price index (end of period) 8.6 8.6 8.8 10.8 Money and credit Net domestic assets 27.1 28.7 51.9 44.8 Credit to the private sector 25.7 29.0 32.9 38.4 Broad money (M3, including foreign currency deposits) 34.6 32.2 24.3 27.8 Velocity (GDP/M2, end of period) 3.3 3.1 3.0 2.9 Base money 45.0 31.1 36.0 24.0 Banks' lending rate (weighted average; percent) … 25.9 25.7 … Policy rate (in percent, end of period) 13.5 12.5 15.0 … (Percent of GDP) External sector Current account balance (including official grants) -8.6 -9.1 -12.2 -11.9 (excluding official grants) -9.2 -9.7 -12.8 -12.4 Foreign direct investment (net) 7.9 8.3 8.1 7.3 External public debt (including IMF) 20.0 21.0 21.9 22.5 NPV of external debt outstanding 8.4 11.5 10.8 9.4 percent of exports of goods and services 28.6 30.6 26.0 26.9 Gross international reserves (mn. of US$) 4,680 5,383 5,349 4,927 Months of prospective Imp. of goods services 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.5 Total donor support (millions of US$) 1,595 1,597 1,272 1,869 percent of GDP 3.5 2.7 3.1 4.1 Central government budget ` Total revenue 14.5 17.3 17.7 19.1 Grants 2.4 2.0 1.6 1.4 Total expenditure 22.8 20.7 27.7 28.0 Arrears clearance and VAT refunds 1.1 2.1 0.1 0.9 Overall balance (financing basis) -7.2 -4.0 -11.8 -10.0 Net domestic financing 4.7 3.3 9.3 7.1 Central government debt (gross) 46.4 43.7 50.2 51.4 Domestic debt 26.3 22.8 28.3 29.0 External debt 20.1 21.0 21.9 22.5 Central government debt (net) 43.2 39.9 48.0 49.5 Memorandum items: Nominal GDP (millions of GHc) 46,043 59,816 73,109 89,689 GDP per capita (millions of U.S. dollars) 1,358 1,594 1,622 1,786 Sources: Ghanaian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. Based on new national accounts rebased to 2006. Percent of broad money (including foreign currency deposits) at the beginning of the period.

