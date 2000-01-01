Ghana imports mostly industrial supplies, capital, consumer goods and foodstuffs. Its main import partners are China, United States, Belgium, United Kingdom and France. Below is Ghana imports on actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar. Further more Ghana imports on actual data, historical chart and calendar of releases.

Table data is of March 2018

TARIFF STRUCTURE FOR IMPORTS AS OF 2015

TARIFF STRUCTURE FOR IMPORTS 2002

The 5% import duty rate on interchangeable tools of Chapters 82, 84 and 85 of and Motor Vehicles falling within Heading No. 8703 with cylinder capacity not exceeding 1900cc remains unchanged. A new 5% import Duty is now levied on: a. Imported Fish, HS Code Chapter, 3 b. Commercial Vehicles HS Code Nos. 8701, 8702, 8704, and 8716 and c. A new 5% concession on items under HS Codes: i. 9802.40.L00 - Steel Wire for hexagonical wire netting. ii. 9804.00B00 - Raw material for Pipes Tubes and Plastic. iii. 9806.00.W03 - Materials for the manufacture of corrugated building sheets. iv. 9806.00W04 - Billets, waste and scrap of iron. v. 9806.00.W05 - Wire of iron or steel, not plated or coated. vi. 9806.00.W07 - Other materials for manufacture of building materials excluding packaging materials and asbestos. vii. 9806.00.W10 - (Crude Palm Oil for the manufacture of soaps and food items) NB: The Import Duty exemption on fish caught by Ghanaian owned vessels and canoes within the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) and fish from ECOWAS territorial waters remains unchanged. In addition to this 5% import duty is now levied on materials for the manufacture of or prospecting for timber and other natural products.



EXEMPTIONS



Exemptions on gifts of a charitable nature imported by NGOs are limited to only those for Health and Educational purposes.



All other items imported by NGOs will attract import duties unless Parliament specifically grants an exemption on the goods.



PROCESSION FEE (1%)



The 1% Processing Fee on goods whose importation is statutorily exempt from the payment of Import Duty remains unchanged.

Unaccompanied Personal Effects will attract the 1% processing fee.



All zero rated goods will now be liable to the payment of 1% processing fee on the CIF value except goods imported specifically for the Educational, Health and Agricultural sectors.





EXAMINATION FEE (1%)



An examination fee of 1% of the CIF value on Imported Used Vehicles has been introduced in addition to the existing taxes on used vehicles.





Exemptions granted under the following Tariff numbers shall not attract this fee



a) F1 (Goods imported or purchased in Ghana by or for the use of the Head of State of Ghana)



b) F2 (Goods imported for Diplomatic Missions)



c) F3 (Goods imported under Technical Assistance schemes)



d) F4 (Imports by the British Council)



e) F8 (Imports by VALCO)



f) F9 (Machinery and plant for power stations and transmission lines imported for VRA)



g) Accompanied Baggage (Unaccompanied Personal Effects will attract the 1% processing fee).





MINING LIST



Exemptions under the Mining List are still restricted to Plant, Machinery and Equipment.

All other items under the Mining List will attract 5% Import Duty





6. ECOWAS LEVY (0.5%)



An ECOWAS levy of 0.5% is levied on all goods and vehicles originating from Non-ECOWAS Countries



7. Export Development and Investment Fund Levy (EDIF): (0.5%)



The import levy of 5% of the CIF value on all non-petroleum products imported in commercial quantities under the Development and Investment Fund Act 2000,

Act 582, remains unchanged. This levy is to be assessed on the dutiable value of the imported goods.





IMPORT VAT RATE (12.5%)



CEPS will continue to collect import VAT on behalf of the VAT Service at the single rate of 12.5%.

All imported finished pharmaceutical products will now be liable to the

payment of 12.5% import VAT under the provisions of the VAT

Amendment Act 2001, Act 595.