TAXES ON VEHICLES
|
|
TYPE OF VEHICLE
|
IMPORT DUTY
|
VAT
|
ECOWAS LEVY
|
EDIF
|
EXAM
|
PROCESSING FEE
|
NHIL
|
(I) a)
b)
|
Ambulance
Hearse
|
0%
0%
|
0%
12.5%
|
0.5%
0.5%
|
0.5%
0.5%
|
1%
1%
|
-
1%
|
0%
2.5%
|
(II)
|Motor Cars
|(a)
|Motor cars including Cross Country and Estate Cars:
|
1.
|Of a cylinder capacity not exceeding 1900 cc;
|
5%
|12.5%
|
0.5%
|0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
2.
|Of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1900 cc but not exceeding 3000 cc;
|
10%
|12.5%
|
0.5%
|0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
3
|Of a cylinder capacity exceeding 3000 cc.
|
20%
|12.5%
|
0.5%
|0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
(b)
|
Designed for travelling on snow; golf cars and similar vehicles
|
20%
|12.5%
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
(III)
|
Motor vehicles designed to carry ten (10) or more persons (for example buses and coaches).
|
5%
|
12.5%
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
2.5%
|
(IV)
|
Motor vehicle for the transport of goods such as trucks, tippers and lorries
|
5%
|
12.5%
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
2.5%
|
(V)
|Tractors of H.S. Code 8701
|
1.
|Pedestrian Controlled tractors - 8701.10
|
0%
|
0%
|
0.5%
|0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
2.
|Road tractors for semi-trailers - 8701.20
|
5%
|12.5%
|
0.5%
|0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
3.
|Track - laying tractors - 8701.30
|
0%
|
0%
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
1%
|
-
|
4.
|Others - 8701.90
|
0%
|
0%
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
1%
|
-