|2016
|2017
|2018
|People
|Population, total
|28 million
|28.7 million
|29 million
|Population growth (annual %)
|2.26
|2.22
|2.39
|National poverty rate (% of population)
|..
|..
|..
|Life expectancy (years)
|61.49
|63.03
|63
|Fertility rate (births per woman)
|4.12
|3.93
|3.93
|Adolescent Fertility rate ((births/1,000 women ages 15-19)
|66.13
|71.79
|71
|Infant mortality rate (per 1,000 live births)
|40.7
|40.8
|40
|Under 5 mortality rate (per 1,000 children)
|61.60
|59.8
|60
|Births attended by skilled health staff (% of total)
|73.8
|75
|78
|Child malnutrition, weight for age (% of under 5)
|..
|..
|..
|Immunization, measles (% of children ages 12-23 months)
| 89.00
|90.0
|91
|Immunization, BCG (% of one-year-old children) - Turberculosis)
|97.00
|98.00
|98.00
|Immunization, DPT (% of children ages 12-23 months) - Diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and Tetanus
|88.00
|88.30
|89.00
|Immunization, HepB3 (% of one-year-old children) - Hepatitis B
|88.00
|88.45
|89.00
|Immunization, Hib3 (% of children ages 12-23 months) - Meningitis, Pneumonia, and Epiglottitis
|88.00
|88.00
|89.00
|Immunization, Polio (% of one-year-old children)
|88.00
|88.90
|89.00
|Prevalence of HIV (female, % ages 15-24)
|0.60
|0.60
|0.61
|Prevalence of HIV (male, % ages 15-24)
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|Prevalence of HIV (total, % ages 15-49)
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|Literacy rate, youth male (% of males ages 15-24)
|91.32
|91.4
|91.5
|Literacy adult female (% of ages 15 and above)
|71.35
|71.4
|71.5
|Literacy adult total (% of ages 15 and above)
|76.58
|76.6
|76.6
|Gross enrollment ratio, primary, both sexes (%)
|79
|89
|99.9
|primary school enrollment (% male)
|87
|88
|..
|primary school enrollment (% female)
|88
|89
|..
|School secondary enrollment (% male)
|58.41
|60
|65
|School secondary enrollment (% female)
|54
|55
|60
|Environment
|Surface area (sq. km)
|238.5 thousand
|238.5 thousand
|238.5 thousand
|Forests (1,000 sq. km)
|92,802.0 (year 2013)
|93,086.0 (year 2014)
|93,370.0 (year 2015)
|Deforestation (avearge annual %)
|-135 (year 1990-2000)
| -115 (year 2000-2005)
| -115 ( year 2005-2010)
|Improved water sources (% of population with access)
|86.5
|87.6
|88.7
|CO2 emissions (kt)
|14,470.0
|..
|..
|Access to improved water source (% of total pop.)
|..
|..
|..
|Access to improved sanitation (% of urban pop.)
|..
|..
|..
|Energy Fossil fuel energy consumption per capita (%)
|52.3
|..
|..
|Total energy consumption per capita(quadrillion Btu)
|0.26
|..
|..
|Economy
|GNI, Atlas method (current US$)
|42,652,664,234 ( year 2014)
|38,863,877,193(year 2015)
|38,863,877,193(year 2016)
|GNI per capita, Atlas method (current US$)
|1,580 (year 2014)
|1,470 (year 2015)
|
1,380 (year 2016)
|GDP (current $)
|42.69 billion
|..
|..
|GDP growth (annual %)
|3.5
|5.9
|..
|GDP purchasing power parity
| $123 billion
|$130.2 billion
|..
|Value added in agriculture (% of GDP)
|22.4 (year 2014)
|21.0 (year 2015)
| 19.6 (year 2016)
|Value added in industry (% of GDP)
|27.7 (year 2014)
|27.6 (year 2015)
| 28.2 (year 2016)
|Value added in services (% of GDP)
|49.9 (year 2014)
| 51.4 (year 2015)
| 52.2 (year 2016)
|Exports of goods and services (% of GDP)
|39.5 (year 2014)
|43.9 (year 2015)
|40.7 (year 2016)
|Imports of goods and services (% of GDP)
|48.9 (year 2014)
|55.4 (year 2015)
|47.9 (year 2016)
|Gross capital formation (% of GDP)
|27.1 (year 2014)
|24.6 (year 2015)
|22.8 (year 2016)
|Total reserves (including gold, current US$)
|5,563,710,350.8 (year 2014)
|5,742,645,785.6 (year 2015)
|5,866,729,208.9 (year 2016)
|Overall budget balance, including grants (% of GDP)
|
|..
|..
|Technology and infrastructure
|Fixed telephones subscriptions (per 1,000 people)
| 1.0 (year 2014)
| 1.0 (year 2015)
| 0.9 (year 2016)
|Mobile cellullar subscriptions (per 100 people)
|114.8 (year 2014)
|129.7 (year 2015)
|139.1 (year 2016)
|Communications, computers, etc (% of service exports, BOP)
| 24.3 (year 2014)
|78.8 (year 2015)
|72.8 (year 2016)
|Individuals using internet (% of population)
|25.5 (year 2014)
|31.4 (year 2015)
|34.7 (year 2016)
|Secure Internet servers (per 1 million people)
| 99.0 (year 2014)
|137.0 (year 2015)
| 177 (year 2016)
|Paved roads (% of total)
|..
|..
|..
|Air trasnport, passengers carried
|407,544.0 (year 2014)
| 390,457.8 (year 2015)
|359,516.2 (year 2016)
|Trade and finance
|Net trade in goods (BoP, current US$)
|-1.4 Billion (year 2014)
|-3.1 Billion (year 2015)
|-1.8 Billion (year 2016)
|Trade in services (% of GDP)
|17.3 (year 2014)
|35.8 (year 2015)
|32.7 (year 2016)
|High-technology exports (% of manufactured exports)
|1.7 (year 2011)
| 7.4 (year 2012)
|4.9 (year 2013)
|Trade (% of GDP)
| 88.5 (year 2014)
| 99.2 (year 2015)
|88.6 (year 2016)
|Foreign direct investment, net inflows (BoP, current US$)
|3,363,389,444.4 (year 2014)
|3,192,320,530.8 (year 2015)
|3,485,333,369.3 (year 2016)
|Present value of external debt (current US$)
|16,888,301,171 (year 2016)
|..
|..
|Total debt service (% of exports of goods and services and primary income)
| 5.4 (year 2014)
| 6.3 (year 2015)
|10.5 (year 2016)
|Short-term debt (% of total reserves)
|55.4 (year 2014)
|57.5 (year 2015)
| 47.6 (year 2016)
|Merchandise trade (% of GDP)
|72.0 (year 2014)
|63.4 (year 2015)
| 57.7 (year 2016)
|Source: World Development Indicators database, 2017