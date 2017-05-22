External debt as of March 2017 is GHS127 billion. Find here for more information about Ghana debt. This data was put together by the World Bank.
External Debt
|Year
|(% of GDP)
|2011
|29.0
|2012
|31.6
|2013
|36.8
|2015
|57.1
|2016
|41.3
|2017
|35.3
Late 90's
(in millions of US dollars)
External debt -all maturities
|1997
|1998
|1999
|A. Bank Loans (3)
|1124
|1210
|1254
|B. Non-bank trade credits (4)
|235
|219
|193
|C. Multilateral claims
|3365
|3506
|3592
|D. Official bilateral loans
|991
|1196
Debt due within a year
|1997
|1998
|1999
|E. Liabilities to banks (5)
|661
|525
|742
|F. Non-bank trade credits (4)
|100
|102
|129
ANALYSIS:
Ghana currently owes about $6.3 billion to foreign creditors
Ghana's population is about 17 million, therefore
Each person in Ghana owes (1/17,000,000)/6,300,000,000 = $370
*Note that this figure does not include Ghana's Domestic Debt.