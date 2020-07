: A seat beside the driver of a bus/tro-tro

Ogogoro: see Akpeteshie

Ogyakrom: Ghana: Literal translation is Fireland

Opia: Short Person

Opooman: Cheat

Otto-Pfister: Fashion - pulling shorts or pants/trousers down to the extent that it hung loosely around the buttocks-a mode of dressing referred to by the youth as ~

Oxford: Buggy trousers with high flap and curved pockets

Oyiwa: There you are