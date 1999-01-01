Abeg: (I beg) Please
Aben wo aha: It's ready! Also a double entendre! The singer Daddy Lumba's 1999 album was called this and the photo had him pointing to his crotch.
Abongoman: Soldier, Military personel, Hustler
Aboski High Water Trousers; Usually above the ankle.
Adjoa-Yankey: Tye and Dye; Batik
Adia: Food
Aduro: Asylum Seeker
Afro Moses: Shoes made from car tyes; Very Cheap
Agatha: Candy or Toffee on a stick
Agege: Nigeria; Agege is actually a Lagos slum, populated by Ghanaians during the 80s "oil-rush"
Agony: Love
Agya Kusi: Jacuzzi.
Alarmblow: A destitute/Poor unemployed man
Alomo: Girlfriend.
Alorsman: Smart guy; crook
Akpeteshie: Locally brewed achohol; made from palm wine; aka: Apio, Ogogro,hot,
Anti-so: Anti Social person
Antipe: Put on a dress up without underwear
Apalahala: Midget
Apio: akpeteshie, or locally distilled rum
Aplanke: Ticket Collector of a tro-tro. Sometimes refered to as driver's mate. Job Training
Apo: Information
Apollo: Conjunctivitis. (an epidemic swept Ghana around the time of the Apollo 11 moon landing hence the name)
Apuskeleke : Tight fitting trousers; Girls that like to wear tight fitted pants which displays their shape/curves.
Some Ghanaians use the words to describe the Britney Spears-inspired western clothing worn by many women in Accra, and others use it as a term of affection. Yelling "Hey, Abus!" seems to be the equivalent of "Hey, you look hot tonight.
Ashawo: Prostitute; another term is Two-two
Asokpo: Ugly Woman
Assemblyman: Political suit
Aswe: I Swear
Attache: Someone always following people when he/she hasn't been INVITED.
Aunty: Any older female. Used when first name terms not appropriate.
Awam: Fake. During the colonial days 'Awam' was an Association of West Africa Merchants owed or operated by the coloinial powers/the local rich folks. Because these people were not faithful to their promises, that is why the word 'AWAM' became known for unfaithfulness, cheats etc.
Azaaman: Dubios person