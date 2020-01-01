Kaakaamotobi
: Masquerader
Kak-Dee
: Walk; to go on foot due to lack of money.
Kalabule
: Unethical Business Practice
This word probably drew its roots from the Hausa sentence, ' Kari ka buude ' , meaning: don't open ??.
This could well have been the commercial jargon as well as the
understanding between the ' Border Guards ' and traders in general at our
check points. The trader arrives with his or her well sealed goods. The
guard is officially obliged to search the goods for contrabands. The trader
knows he or she is carrying contrabands. The trader tells the guard: DON'T
OPEN- kari ka buude.
Understanding prevails, and the trader rewards the mutual
understanding in cash or kind. Both parties are satisfied, but the
government loses. Kari ka buude gradually gains wide currency, but is
eventually corrupted into 'KALABULE'.
..or Derived from Calabar in Nigeria, where traders with very tricky
trading habits originated.
Kankama
: Backbiting, or discreditng somebody because of envy / jelousy; Betrayer(?)
Kapuepue
: Short Person
Katawanigye
: When a woman has sex with a man she does not admire
Kaya
: see Wee
; Porter
Kayayee
: Female Porter
Ke Ba Shoo
: an alcoholic beverage produced locally
Kelewele
: A delicacy prepared from ripe plantain well seasoned with Ginger, chilli, cloves and fried in hot oil to give it a peculiar mouth-watering flavour.. Ghana's equivalent of fastfood
Kenkey
: Fermented maize meal traditionally prepared by boiling balls of mixed portions of fermented cooked maize meal and raw maize dough wrapped in cornhusk. Another type called FANTI KENKEY, which is popular in the central and western regions of Ghana, is similarly prepared but wrapped in leaves cut from the plantain/banana tree. These are able to keep for a few days to a week. Can also be taken as pulp similar to oatmeal or holicks.
Keta School Boys
: Small sized herrings
Knockout
: Fire crackers
Kokofu Football
: Soccer game in which one passes the ball only to his
brother/friend/relative; Nepotism & Corruption
Konongo kaya
: Someone who does not belong to a place, or can't
perform a particular task yet won't yield to someone who can. Similar to the
proverbial "dog in the manger", which does not belong there, but won't let the
sheep which belongs there occupy it.
Koti
: Police
Kowtow
: Nothing.
Kululu
: see Kalabule
Kumasi Legon
: University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.
This word was made famous by the late head of state Acheampong in a speech where he refered to all the universities in Ghana as Legon