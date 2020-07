: Masquerader: Walk; to go on foot due to lack of money.: Unethical Business Practice: Backbiting, or discreditng somebody because of envy / jelousy; Betrayer(?): Short Person: When a woman has sex with a man she does not admire: see Wee ; Porter: Female Porter: an alcoholic beverage produced locally: A delicacy prepared from ripe plantain well seasoned with Ginger, chilli, cloves and fried in hot oil to give it a peculiar mouth-watering flavour.. Ghana's equivalent of fastfood: Fermented maize meal traditionally prepared by boiling balls of mixed portions of fermented cooked maize meal and raw maize dough wrapped in cornhusk. Another type called FANTI KENKEY, which is popular in the central and western regions of Ghana, is similarly prepared but wrapped in leaves cut from the plantain/banana tree. These are able to keep for a few days to a week. Can also be taken as pulp similar to oatmeal or holicks.: Small sized herrings: Fire crackers: Soccer game in which one passes the ball only to his brother/friend/relative; Nepotism & Corruption: Someone who does not belong to a place, or can't perform a particular task yet won't yield to someone who can. Similar to the proverbial "dog in the manger", which does not belong there, but won't let the sheep which belongs there occupy it.: Police: Nothing.: see Kalabule: University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.