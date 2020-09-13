Business News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: GNA

Transformation of MSMEs on course – Trade Minister

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

The Government's commitment to transforming the Small Scale and Medium Enterprises to boost the nation's economic sector is on course, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, the Minister for Trade and Industry has stated.



He said government was poised to eradicate the chunk unemployment canker, thereby constructing business resources centres to provide the needed assistance to entrepreneurs and business establishments.



This, together with the One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative aimed at increasing job and employment opportunities for the youth to improve livelihoods and strengthen the economic sector.



Mr Kyeremateng said this when he accompanied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to inaugurate a Business Resources Centre at Bechem in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



He explained that 67 of the business resources centres were being constructed with 37 already inaugurated, while the remaining would be ready for inauguration soon.



He said the Centres would not only serve as support and guide giving points for small and medium scale enterprises, but also create job avenues for unemployed Ghanaians.



It is a rural enterprise programme to ensure enhanced quality of products and services at the local level, he added.



Earlier, President Akufo-Addo as part of the day-one activities of his two-day working tour of the Ahafo Region inspected on-going Astroturf project being constructed at Koforidua near Duayaw-Nkwanta, the reshaping and taring of a 3.9 kilometre Techire town roads and the 8.7 kilometre Techire-Adrobaa feeder road in the Tano North Municipality.



The Techire-Adrobaa road which connects a number of farming communities such as Baffourkrom, Akwaasua, Chiraa, Mankrang, Subriso, Sukuumu and Adrobaa to Duayaw Nkwanta, the Municipal capital started in July 2019 and is expected to be completed in February next year.



President Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged Mr Alex Boahene, the Chief Executive Officer of Messrs Alexiboam Company Limited, the construction company to speed up but ensure quality work was delivered on schedule to boost economic activities in the area.

