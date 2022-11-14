Sacking Adu Boahen will send positive signal to investors - Dr Anim

Business News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Executive Director of Policy Initiative for Economic Development, Dr. Daniel Amateye Anim, has noted that the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen as the Minister of State in charge of the Finance Ministry will boost investor confidence.



According to him, multinationals and investors have in the past complained about how uncomfortable it was to always give out huge sums of money to people to pave the way for them to establish businesses in Ghana.



He pointed out that the dismissal of Adu Boahen by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shows that the government frowns upon corruption and wouldn't allow such misconduct in the local economy.



Speaking to Joy Business in an interview, Dr Anim said, “Most multinationals and investors are very mindful and they are not too comfortable with the fact that anytime they want to do business in this part of our world they have to pay so much money, illegal fee, bribery”.



He added that, “So now that there’s this demonstration, determination or commitment from government by virtue of the fact that Charles Adu Boahen has been sacked for bribery allegations, it could send a positive signal to investors out there that we are ready to ensure that we do not allow such conducts in our government structure or by extension in our economy.”



“So it is a step in a right direction and not only with him but we expect more from his excellency in that particular direction so that we could earn that credibility in the eyes of the international business community so that Ghana will become an investment destination for any investors in the world,” the Executive Director of Policy Initiative for Economic Development stated.



The yet-to-be aired exposé of Tiger Eye PI in its Galamsey Economy exposé implicated former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, of taking huge sums of money from a business tycoon in the United Arab Emirates to help him establish a business in Ghana.



The investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas will air at the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday and Tuesday, November 14 and 15, 2022.



