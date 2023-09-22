OccupyJulorbiHouse: 5 economic reasons Ghanaian youth are protesting against government

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of Ghanaians are currently embarking on a protest to demand accountability from the government over the current living conditions in the country.



According to them, the conditions in the country have kept on worsening while the government has not been able to live up to the task of protecting the interest of Ghanaians.



Among the reasons cited by users on Twitter is the economic mismanagement of the government that has plunged the country into a severe debt crisis.



They also cited various instances where the government has not held corrupt officials up for the crimes they have committed.



Some of the issues that have been the constant concerns of Ghanaians include the following:



- Fuel price increases

- Food price increases

- Exchange rate fluctuations

- High import charges

- Bad roads and hospitals



The protest



What the protestors on the #OccupyJulorBiHouse set out to do was to simply embark on a peaceful protest to the seat of Ghana’s government – the Jubilee House, but the events of Thursday, September 21, 2023, will leave worse than good news for these citizens.



Spearheaded by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists intended to picket the seat of government from Thursday, Saturday 21, to Saturday, September 23, 2023, to demand “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”



Meanwhile, the protestors are back on the street for the second day of the protest on Friday September 22, 2023.



SSD/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards