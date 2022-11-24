'Not passing 2023 budget can derail IMF negotiations' - Gabby warns

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has stated that Parliament’s failure to pass the 2023 budget could completely derail negotiations with the IMF.



This comment by the NPP kingpin comes after the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akyem North Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi had earlier served notice that the aggrieved MPs won’t be in Parliament to support the budget if Mr Ofori-Atta is the one to present the document.



“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him”, he told press men.



But the leadership of the NPP has called on the Members of Parliament to attend to all Government Business in the House including the 2023 budget statement and economic policy and all connected matters.



“In the meantime, the leadership of the Parliamentary Group and the leadership of the party counselled the Honourbale Members of Parliamentary party to respect to the caucus communications channel, and to the largest extent possible, work together as one caucus unit. . a joint statement by the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said



Reacting to the development in a tweet, Gabby Otchere-Darko said the 2023 budget is crucial and has the tendency to interfere with Ghana’s IMF negotiations.



“It can’t suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana,” Gabby tweeted.