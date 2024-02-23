Meet renowned economist Kwame Pianim, an advisor on Bawumia's campaign team

Business News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim, has been appointed by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as one of the advisors to the committee charged with drafting his manifesto for the 2024 elections.



Kwame Pianim will work hand in hand with the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.



Mr Pianim's appointment was contained in the full list of the 2024 manifesto committee signed by the Communications Director of the campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye and shared on social media.



Below is the list of persons on the economy committee:

1. Dr. Assibey Yeboah (Chair)



2. Ms. Abena Amoah (Co-Chair)

3. Dr. John Kumah

4. Nana Ama Poku

5. Prof Joseph Magnus Frimpong

6. Dr. Kwasi Nyame Baafi

7. Dr. Stephen Amoah

8. Dr. K.K. Apraku

9. Hon. Joseph Cudjoe

10. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng

11. Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Marfo

12. Hon. Abena Osei Asare

13. Prof. Amoako Tuffuor

14. Dr. John Ofori

15. Dr. Mutaka Alolo

16. Dr. Nii Noi Ashong

17. Prof. Gyan Baffuor



Advisors:



Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

Mr Kwame Pianim







SA/NOQ