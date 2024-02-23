Meet renowned economist Kwame Pianim, an advisor on Bawumia's campaign team

Business News of Friday, 23 February 2024
Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim, has been appointed by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as one of the advisors to the committee charged with drafting his manifesto for the 2024 elections.
Kwame Pianim will work hand in hand with the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.
Mr Pianim's appointment was contained in the full list of the 2024 manifesto committee signed by the Communications Director of the campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye and shared on social media.
Below is the list of persons on the economy committee:
1. Dr. Assibey Yeboah (Chair)
2. Ms. Abena Amoah (Co-Chair)
3. Dr. John Kumah
4. Nana Ama Poku
5. Prof Joseph Magnus Frimpong
6. Dr. Kwasi Nyame Baafi
7. Dr. Stephen Amoah
8. Dr. K.K. Apraku
9. Hon. Joseph Cudjoe
10. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng
11. Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Marfo
12. Hon. Abena Osei Asare
13. Prof. Amoako Tuffuor
14. Dr. John Ofori
15. Dr. Mutaka Alolo
16. Dr. Nii Noi Ashong
17. Prof. Gyan Baffuor
Advisors:
Dr Mohammed Amin Adam
Mr Kwame Pianim
